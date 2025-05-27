Jefferson Hills road to close again for 2 months

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A major roadway in Jefferson Hills will close again due to construction for the Mon-Fayette Expressway project.

A section of Coal Valley Road that runs through Jefferson Hills and into Clairton will be closed for around two months beginning on Tuesday. Crews will be reconstructing the road around the new overhead bridges.

The roadway will be shut down between state routes 837 and 885. A nearly four-mile detour will be in place.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said the road should reopen in early August, depending on weather.

Coal Valley Road has closed several times over the past few years as part of the ongoing project.

