Jefferson Hills road to close for 6 months for construction; nearly 4-mile detour in place

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Jefferson Hills road will be closing for six months for the construction of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

Coal Valley Road will be closed starting on Oct. 21. Last year, the road closed for the same duration of time for the same reason.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a nearly four-mile detour will be in place using state routes 885 and 837 through Jefferson Hills Borough and the City of Clairton.

During the closure, crews will be continuing construction work in the 53A1 section of the Turnpike’s southern section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway PA Route 51 to I-376 Project.

Coal Valley Road is expected to reopen in April 2025.

For more information on the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project, visit www.paturnpike.com/monfayette.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group