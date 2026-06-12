Overnight closures of I-279, HOV lanes scheduled next week for demolition of Jacks Run Bridge

Overnight closures of I-279 and the HOV lanes in Pittsburgh, Ross and Ohio Townships are planned for next week.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works said the closures are necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

I-279 southbound (inbound) will be fully closed between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road during the following times next week:

From 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday

From 9 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday

From 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday

From 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday

I-279 and the HOV lanes will close in the northbound (outbound) direction at 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until the directional switch is made at 6 a.m. the following morning.

From 9 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be a single-lane closure on I-279 southbound underneath the bridge.

This schedule is weather-dependent. Public works said demolition work cannot take place during heavy rainfall or when lightning is in the area.

Public works shared the following detour for when I-279 southbound is fully closed:

I-279 southbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road.

I-279 southbound traffic to Union Avenue in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, Perry Highway, Highland Avenue, and Gass Road.

I-279 southbound traffic to Cemetery Lane in Ross will be detoured using Camp Horne Road, Lowries Run Road, Rochester Road, and Perry Highway.

Closures on I-279 and the HOV lanes are expected to continue through August. A schedule of closures for the following will be released every Friday.

Public Works closed Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 on July 3, 2025, after inspectors found corroded steel on its only pier. An average of 4,631 vehicles used the bridge daily before it closed. A replacement project is scheduled for next year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group