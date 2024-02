Jelly Roll is coming to the ‘Burgh!

The Grammy-nominated singer kicks off his “Beautifully Broken” Tour at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Oct. 5 with special guests Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 1.

