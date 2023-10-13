Jerome Bettis Foundation hosts Caring for Kids gala

The Jerome Bettis The Bus Stops Here Foundation held its 16th annual Caring for Kids gala.

The program raises money for underserved children in the City of Pittsburgh and across western Pennsylvania.

“We want to expand our reach and provide opportunities for those underprivileged kids who don’t have the necessary resources that a lot of us grew up with,” Bettis said at the event.

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner was the emcee at the event.

The event honored Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz, who started his own foundation, and Dr. Kurt Weiss, a surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh.

