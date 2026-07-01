JetBlue marks 20 years at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — When JetBlue began service to Pittsburgh International Airport on June 30, 2006, passenger traffic and flights had been in free fall as US Airways closed its hub, leaving PIT struggling to recover.

PIT was at a low it hadn’t seen in decades, JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) was on the upswing and adding new routes and destinations with its new 100-seat Embraer 190 regional jets. Pittsburgh was one of those expansion cities, with the airline’s then-CEO saying Pittsburgh travelers had long faced high fares and little competition.

JetBlue began with four daily nonstops to and from the low-cost carrier’s home base at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and two daily nonstops to and from Boston. Fast forward 20 years and the turmoil of the airport industry and JetBlue has about six flights a day at PIT, not only Boston and New York but also Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group