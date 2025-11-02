Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh awards $10K grant to support kosher food access locally

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has awarded an emergency grant to help families in need access kosher food.

The organization awarded the $10,000 grant to Jewish Family & Community Services, hoping to help provide kosher food to area families after November SNAP benefits weren’t issued due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The federation says the grant will allow JFCS to obtain additional kosher foods to distribute through its programs, ensuring vulnerable members of the Jewish community have access to culturally appropriate and nutritious meals.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors who have contributed to the Federation’s Foundation, we are in a position to support JFCS as they step up to meet the urgent needs of our community,” said Jeff Finkelstein, president & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “We are proud to help JFCS reach more people who are struggling right now.”

Federation officials said the funds were made available from a grant pool created to respond quickly to international, national or local disasters.

JFCS officials say the organization has already experienced the largest jump in demand for food in its 25-year history.

“The loss of SNAP benefits will further exacerbate this,” JFCS CEO Jordan Golin said. “The Federation’s support will make it possible for us to meet demand by expanding hours and purchasing additional food.”

Click here to learn more about supporting kosher food initiatives or accessing JFCS services.

