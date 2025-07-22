Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh gives millions in grants to support Jewish community

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is giving more than $7.5 million back to the community.

Officials say the money comes from donors. It will go to organizations in Pittsburgh, Israel and around the world.

The federation also approved $400,000 in Community Priority Grants, which will go to various services and resources within the Jewish community.

Officials say the funding is important now, especially in light of recent federal cuts.

“With cutbacks to federal funding, these dollars are unrestricted, which means these organizations can use them in whatever way they feel will most benefit the community,” said David Heyman of the Jewish Federation.

Recipients include the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, campus Hillel organizations and the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

