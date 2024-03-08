Jim Roddey, 1st-ever Allegheny County Executive, dies at 91

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Jim Roddey, Allegheny County’s first-ever executive, has died at age 91.

Roddey was a prominent businessman and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He served as the Allegheny County Executive from 1999 to 2004.

Allegheny County Republican Chairman and Councilman-at-large Sam DeMarco gave the following statement:

“Long before he came to Pittsburgh, Jim Roddey was a pioneering businessman and a Marine Corps veteran. Once here, he established himself as a civic leader unlike any other. Not only did he chair the Allegheny County Port Authority; he instructed board members to ride the buses and fully understand the needs of their riders.

“It was as a leader of the Allegheny County Republican Committee that Jim helped to reimagine a once-moribund party and turn it into a force for change. He confounded the political experts by being elected – as a Republican in a Democrat county – the first-ever Allegheny County Executive.

“There is not a Republican in office today in our region who does not owe a debt to the strength, imagination and optimism of James C. Roddey. We are so fortunate that this son of the South became the father of the modern Republican Party in Allegheny County.”

