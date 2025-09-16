J.J. McCarthy likely to miss Steelers clash in Ireland

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy likely won’t be on the field when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland two Sundays from now.

“ESPN sources: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks with a high ankle sprain,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote Monday on X. “With (McCarthy) out, Vikings QB Carson Wentz is now in line to start.”

McCarthy, the No. 10 overall choice of the 2024 NFL Draft, went 11 for 21 for 158 yards and two interceptions during the Vikings’ 22-6 loss at home on Sunday night.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group