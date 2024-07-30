Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square damaged by bullet, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating possible shots fired in Station Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police responded to Joe’s Crab Shack around 2:30 p.m. and spoke with employees who said they heard a popping sound from outside.

Public safety officials say officers found damage to the back windows of the restaurant and a bullet fragment on the ground.

Police think the bullet could have hit a metal object and ricocheted into the window.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there are no suspects or arrests at this time.

