Local

Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square damaged by bullet, police investigating

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Joe's Crab Shack damage

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating possible shots fired in Station Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police responded to Joe’s Crab Shack around 2:30 p.m. and spoke with employees who said they heard a popping sound from outside.

Public safety officials say officers found damage to the back windows of the restaurant and a bullet fragment on the ground.

Police think the bullet could have hit a metal object and ricocheted into the window.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and police say there are no suspects or arrests at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ burglary at Wexford eyeglass store
  • Wanted fugitive in custody after SWAT situation in Carnegie
  • Man with federal warrant leads troopers on chase in Washington County
  • VIDEO: Plan to expand Bakery Square hits road block due to parking concerns
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read