Man with federal warrant leads troopers on chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after leading troopers on a chase in Washington County on Monday.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson says troopers tried serving a federal arrest warrant on Avery Tuner Jr. as he was leaving a gas station in North Strabane Township. When the troopers identified themselves, Turner Jr. ran to his car that was in the gas station parking lot and drove away despite Troopers trying to stop him, intentionally ramming an unmarked police vehicle with a Trooper inside.

The spokesperson says that during the chase, Turner Jr. hit two vehicles and a telephone pole at the intersection of North Main Street and Walnut Avenue within Washington. He then got out of the car and ran because a road was closed for construction.

A photo of Turner Jr.’s vehicle shows significant damage to the front bumper and passenger side.

Turner Jr. was eventually taken into custody without incident. He is facing fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, among other charges.

