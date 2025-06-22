Joey Porter Jr. gives back through his first football camp for underserved kids in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — For the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving back to the community is a way of life.

With that in mind, Joey Porter Jr. held his first football camp on Saturday for underserved kids.

“It’s my first camp, so I’m excited that all the kids are coming out here to support, and I can support them in the same way and really just get the kids outside and running around,” Porter Jr. said.

Porter Jr. and other Steelers players — like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton — ran the kids through combine drills and individual drills.

But, according to Porter Jr.’s dad, former Pittsburgh Steeler Joey Porter Sr., this camp is more than learning from professional athletes and bringing home new football skills.

“What they take out of it [with] life lessons, that’s awesome too,” he said. “Everything that we’re doing here is going to be from a positive perspective. We’re just trying to give back, teach some kids some football things, trying to keep them on the football field instead of the streets.”

And for Porter Jr., it’s about giving back to a community that’s done so much for him.

“I mean, I feel like it’s always great to give back to the community, especially where you’re from,” he said. “I’ve been in Pittsburgh a long time now; Pittsburgh’s done a lot of great things for me and my family, so being able to give back to the community and show my faith and show them that I’m going to be here and that I’m willing to give back is always a great feeling.”

