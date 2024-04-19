John Chapman to stand trial beginning Monday for the murder of Jaime Feden

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Jury selection gets underway on Monday in federal court in Las Vegas for the murder trial of John Chapman.

It was a case that captivated the Pittsburgh area and made headlines around the country. Nearly five years ago, 33-year-old Bethel Park woman, Jaime Feden was found murdered in the Nevada desert, about an hour and a half from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas strip.

Her body was found tied to a signpost in the desert off of U.S. Route 93, by a dad and his son, who were returning home from an antiquing trip on Oct. 5, 2019. The body was considered a ‘Jane Doe’ at the time.

In mid-November, neighbors of Feden, on Timberidge Drive in Bethel Park, filed a missing person’s report. They said not only had they not seen Jaime Feden in roughly two months, but they noticed a man going in and out of her townhouse. Friends also grew increasingly concerned when they believed someone who wasn’t Jaime, was sending them messages from her social media account.

That day, a welfare check was done at Feden’s townhouse and what investigators found was troubling enough that they arrested John Chapman. Inside that townhouse, there was no sign of Feden, but Chapman was pretending the townhouse was his and he had what federal prosecutors called a “kill kit,” including a backpack with duct tape, zip ties, Feden’s cell phone and fake law enforcement badges.

The next morning, Nov. 15, at 6 a.m., Chapman’s then-wife, Maureen Chapman said she was woken up to a phone call from Chapman in a holding cell at the Bethel Park Police Department.

“He said, ‘Hon, I murdered a woman, because I had to,’” Maureen told us.

Maureen said Chapman told her a woman was missing and police were going to frame him for kidnapping and murder. What she didn’t know is that two months earlier, in late September, Chapman was accused of tricking Feden into believing she was his girlfriend. Federal prosecutors say he took her to Vegas under the guise of a house-hunting trip and photoshoot in the desert. Maureen said she was told Chapman was going to Vegas on a work trip. He took her truck, which became evidence in a federal murder trial and was impounded, leaving Maureen without a vehicle.

On Nov. 22, 2019, Feden’s body was identified through dental records. This came nearly two months to the day from the time investigators believed she was murdered.

Now, after nearly five years of COVID-19 and court delays, Chapman will stand trial beginning Monday. 11 Investigates will be in the courtroom when family, Bethel Park Police detectives and ex’s of Chapman, testify. Maureen is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness.

“His confession is probably the only thing I do believe,” Maureen tells 11 Investigates.

Neighbors of Feden will be watching closely, including Jean DiDolce. She believes the death penalty should be on the table.

“That man should never breathe another breath,” DiDolce said. “Because that was sickening. And to do it to someone who couldn’t help themselves - just, no.”

Feden had a rare disease called VATER syndrome, which affected her development. She was 4 feet, 1 inch tall and 75 pounds. DiDolce says she believes Chapman targeted her because of her disability.

Absent from the courtroom is ex-wife Kelly Murray. She will not be testifying but says she’ll be watching closely, for Jaime.

“I want him to admit the truth,” Murray said. “The truth about everything.”

Federal public defenders are representing Chapman. It’s not clear who, if anyone, will testify for the defense.

The entire trial is scheduled to last two weeks. 11 Investigates will be there as folks from the Pittsburgh area take the stand and testify in a case that’s nearly five years in the making.

