Jonas Brothers to perform in Pittsburgh while on nationwide ‘Living the Dream’ tour

PITTSBURGH — A beloved early 2000s boyband is stopping in Pittsburgh while celebrating 20 years of “living the dream.”

The Jonas Brothers head out on a nationwide tour this summer, “celebrating 20 years and kicking off the next 20,” during the “Living the Dream” tour. Alongside the brothers, there will be performances by DNCE, The Administration and Deleasa.

They’ll perform in Pittsburgh on Nov. 12., with All American Rejects as the opener.

Tickets go on sale March 28 at 10 a.m. with artist presale starting on March 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for the artist presale and to see all tour dates.

