Judge approves death sentence for Pittsburgh man convicted of killing corrections officer

A Pittsburgh man who was convicted of killing a corrections officer while an inmate will be placed on death row.

Paul Kendrick was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as two counts each of aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner back in March.

A jury sentenced him to death a month later, but NBC News affiliate WJAC reports a judge approved their recommendation on Wednesday.

Kendrick attacked and killed Sergeant Mark Baserman in 2018, while he was already serving a life sentence for a 2014 homicide in Pittsburgh.

Although Kendrick will be on death row, Pennsylvania has a moratorium in place on executions in the state.

