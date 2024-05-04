Judy O’Connor, wife of late former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor, has died

PITTSBURGH — Judy O’Connor, the wife of late former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor, has passed away.

Judy’s family announced her death on Friday.

“Our Mom was devoted to her family and friends and her zest for life touched all who were fortunate enough to know her. We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from the people of Pittsburgh during this difficult time,” a statement from her three children reads.

Judy’s husband, Bob O’Connor, died at 61 from brain cancer.

The family has scheduled visitations for Monday from 2-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services following immediately afterward.

