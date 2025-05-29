Juneteenth festival promoter files legal action against City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The promoter of the region’s largest Juneteenth festival has filed legal action against the city of Pittsburgh.

B. Marshall filed what’s known as a writ of mandamus against the city in an effort to compel the city to issue a permit for his celebration.

Marshall has everything in place for the celebration that is set for Mellon Park in East Liberty on June 19-22, except the final permit from the city.

Channel 11 spoke with Marshall’s attorney, who says Marshall filed the paperwork in February but has yet to hear from the city. Attorney Phil DiLucente said he’s hoping the legal filing will propel the city to finally act.

