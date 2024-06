Junior Tennis Camp returns to Mellon Park this summer.

Designed for ages 10-17, the camp will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 15-19 at Mellon Park’s Tennis Center.

Participants can register for one day or all five.

Register online by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group