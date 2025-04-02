Jurors review testimony during second day of deliberations in trial for murder near local college

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Jury deliberations will enter into a third day for the trial of a man accused of killing a woman on a trail behind a local college.

Jurors started deliberating about the trial of Tyrik Jones, who is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing Rebecca Miller on a trail near Geneva College in January 2024, on Tuesday afternoon. By the end of the day, the jury told the judge there was at least one holdout in them being able to make a decision on Jones’s guilt while asking questions about surveillance video shown during the trial.

It appeared that continued on Wednesday, as jury questions all centered around one moment and whether or not anyone else came in or out of the trail where Miller was found dead.

The surveillance video shown in the courtroom comes from a business across the street from the trailhead. Police showed a video from Jan. 7, 2024, that showed Jones and Miller walk down the trail, and the question from the jury was if anyone was ever seen coming back out.

That question then led to the jury wanting to rehear testimony from a Beaver Falls detective about that footage, citing that many of the jurors could not hear. Both sides agreed to allow the jury to listen to a recording of the detective’s testimony before the judge sent them back to continue deliberating.

However, the jury did not reach a consensus by the end of Wednesday. Deliberations will resume on Thursday afternoon.

