Jury deliberations to continue Wednesday in trial for murder near local college

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The jury will continue deliberating on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman on a trail behind a local college.

The jury got the case just before noon on Tuesday. It comes after dozens of witnesses, testimony and evidence in the trial of Tyrik Jones, who is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing Rebecca Miller on a trail near Geneva College in January 2024.

Before being dismissed for the day, the jury asked several questions about video evidence that showed Jones walking side-by-side with Miller through Beaver Falls and down the trail where her body was eventually found.

They asked if the video showed anyone else coming out of the trail and if you could see clearly enough in the dark. The judge told the jury they had to rely on their memory before sending them home for the day.

Jurors also told the judge that there’s at least one holdout keeping them from making a decision

Deliberations resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group