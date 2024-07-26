Justin Timberlake’s lawyer claims he wasn’t intoxicated, says DUI charges should be dropped

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Justin Timberlake’s lawyer tried to get the pop singer’s drunk driving charge dismissed on Friday, claiming he was not intoxicated when he was pulled over in New York.

“He was not intoxicated,” attorney Edward Burke told reporters outside court. “I’ll say it again. Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated.”

>> Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York

The Associated Press reports Burke claims there are “very significant” errors in documents submitted by police after Timberlake’s June 18 arrest.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, described the paperwork issue as a “ministerial error” and that an amended charging document was filed on July 2.

A spokesperson said the “facts and circumstance” of the case have not been changed.

“The police made a number of very significant errors in this case,” Burke said. “In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors. But that’s just one and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances.”

A judge ordered Timberlake to be re-arraigned on Aug. 2 with corrected paperwork, and AP reports he can appear virtually for the proceeding since he is currently on tour in Europe.

