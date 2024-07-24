Washington County couple arrested after Pa. AG shuts down DMT, THC manufacturing plant

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County couple is facing charges after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office shut down a DMT and THC manufacturing plant.

The Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation executed a search warrant Monday at Drew and Lauren Divelbliss’s home in Eighty Four, and found approximately $200,000 in illegal narcotics and $300,000 cash in vacuum-sealed bags, along with a series of rooms that housed the manufacturing operation, the attorney general’s office said.

Among the narcotics found in the plant were 1,500 grams of DMT — a strong psychedelic with similar structure to Psilocybin mushrooms — valued at $150,000; 300 grams of THC shatter (valued at $45,000); Psilocybin mushrooms; hundreds of packages of THC edibles; and 10 pounds of marijuana.

“The charges for the production of these illegal drugs, a serious offense, were made even more egregious by the presence of children in the home,” said Captain James Curto, Director of the Pennsylvania State Police Drug Law Enforcement Division. “The cooperation shown here between agencies underscores the commitment to protecting our communities and making the Commonwealth safer.”

Two children were also inside the home, which contained dangerous chemicals.

“This was a large-scale, highly-profitable manufacturing operation happening with two children at the home, which was essentially converted into a lab to produce illegal substances,” Attorney General Henry said. “A thorough investigation and great collaboration with law enforcement partners resulted in the shutdown of this production operation and intervention to protect the children.”

Drew Divelbliss, 36, and Lauren Divelbliss, 40, are each charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children. Bail was set at $250,000 apiece.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group