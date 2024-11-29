Juvenile male shot in Port Vue, police say

PORT VUE, Pa. — A juvenile male was shot in Port Vue on Thursday night, according to Allegheny County police.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Romine Avenue at 10:08 p.m.

First responders found the victim, who had been shot once. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group