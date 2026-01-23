Juvenile shot multiple times in Ambridge, another juvenile in custody

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting involving several juveniles in Ambridge on Friday.

Ambridge police say officers were called around 11:55 a.m. to the alley behind Advance Auto Parts in the 1000 block of Merchant Street for shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a male juvenile who’d been shot multiple times, down on the ground, along with another juvenile who was not reported to be injured.

Police learned the name of the suspected shooter, located them and took them into custody.

The juvenile who was shot was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. Police did not specify their condition. The other juvenile was released to their parents.

There is no threat to the community, police say.

