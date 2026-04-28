BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A juvenile was taken to a hospital after crashing an e-bike into a vehicle in a local neighborhood, police say.

The Bethel Park Police Department said the incident happened in the Boxer Heights neighborhood on Monday evening.

Officers said the victim on the e-bike and a friend who was on an e-moto were traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic laws. The victim on the bike disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle that had the right-of-way and no stop sign. Police said the juvenile’s injuries were minor. Their age has not been released.

The vehicle that was hit sustained significant damage.

In response to the incident, police are urging parents to talk to their children about the use of electric vehicles on the road and are encouraging them to learn more about them.

“Parents need to understand what these devices are capable of and ensure their children are using them responsibly and legally. Operators must be 16 years of age or older if they are riding outside of private property. Not only can parents and guardians be cited for permitting underage children to ride these devices, but they may also be held civilly liable for any damage or injuries caused as a result of reckless or unlawful operation,” the Bethel Park Police Department said.

Officers said riders are also eligible for citations if they do not obey traffic laws.

Police shared an information sheet created by PennDOT for parents to learn more. That sheet can be referenced below.

Juvenile taken to hospital after crashing e-bike into vehicle, police say A juvenile was taken to a hospital after crashing an e-bike into a vehicle in a local neighborhood, police say. (Bethel Park Police Department/Bethel Park Police Department)

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