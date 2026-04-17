Community groups call for vigilance to prevent sexual violence ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Anti-sexual violence groups are calling for vigilance ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

“Anytime there is a big event or party kind of atmosphere, that can certainly increase people’s risk,” Gail Brown with Pittsburgh Action Against Rape said.

The organization, also known as PAAR, along with the group Lawrenceville Together, hosted a training on Thursday.

The goal was to offer tips on how to spot and de-escalate risky situations.

“We make an assumption that ‘oh, everybody is okay’ or ‘it’s none of my business’ when in reality, if we’re part of the community, it is our business,” Brown said.

Among those in attendance was Sara Nevels. She works with two groups that deal with trafficking. Gwen’s Girls focuses on girls under the age of 18. Eden’s Garden helps victims of sex trafficking.

“We know that during large-scale events, there is an uptick in sexual-based and gender-based violence,” Nevels told Channel 11.

She says Pittsburgh presents a unique challenge.

“We have been in touch with other organizations and what we know is this is the first time ever the draft is being done in a city separated by bridges and rivers,” she said.

PA Attorney General Dave Sunday issued a warning earlier this week about trafficking. In a post on the AG’s website, it says, “Predatory traffickers recruit their victims from many locations, including places with large gatherings of people.”

Nevels is concerned about exploitation. She says young people are bound to be attracted to the event and opportunities to make a quick buck.

“Keep your eyes open. Pay attention. See something, say something,” Nevels said.

PAAR has a 24/7 helpline you can call. The number is 1-866-END-RAPE.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center can be reached at 888-373-7888 by phone or 233733 by text.

Eden’s Farm is holding a Human Trafficking Prevention event ahead of the draft. You can find more information here.

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