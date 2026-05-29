Kamin Science Center introduces new go-kart track in ‘Science of Speed’ exhibit

PITTSBURGH — Start your engines! The Kamin Science Center is building an electric go-kart track.

It is part of the new “Science of Speed” exhibit and will give kids and adults a chance to race on an 800-foot track.

Visitors can also get behind the wheel of five racing simulators and hang out at a racing-inspired lounge.

“I’m super excited. The karts are a ton of fun to ride. I’d never done one until about 18 months ago and I was immediately addicted. But beyond the karts, there’s also the simulators, which are unbelievably immersive,” Jason Brown, director of the Kamin Science Center and vice president of the Carnegie Museum, said.

Science Center officials say the exhibit will transform at night with racing, entertainment, food, and drinks.

It’s set to open Aug. 1.

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