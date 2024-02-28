Karlsson’s OT Goal Gives Penguins 4-3 Win Over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins did not play a perfect game in Vancouver Tuesday night.

They made some mental mistakes. Some physical ones, too.

Heck, they gave up a shorthanded goal for the third time in the past five games.

But they also played with resolve and commitment and focus, and an obvious appreciation of what was at stake in this game.

And they were rewarded with their most satisfying — and important — victory of the season.

Erik Karlsson scored the game-winner at 1:42 of overtime, throwing in a Lars Eller rebound from just below the right hash mark to seal the Penguins’ 4-3 win over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group