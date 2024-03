Comedian Kathy Griffin will bring her “My Life on the PTSD-List” tour to the Pittsburgh area this fall.

The Emmy-award-winning actress is coming to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Oct. 22.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 29 and are available at LibraryMusicHall.com and KathyGriffin.com.

