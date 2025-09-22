‘Keep the memory alive’: Ceremony, concert in Irwin commemorate end of WWII 80 years ago

IRWIN, Pa. — A ceremony and concert commemorating the end of World War II took place Sunday night at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.

Dubbed GI Canteen for a Day, the free event marks V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, ending WWII.

This year marks 80 years since the end of the war.

Sunday’s event included an open house with veteran services organizations, historical artifacts and military displays.

“It’s very special and important that we keep doing this to honor the veterans and keep the memory alive,” said reenactor Aletheia Brooks.

The event also included a fundraising tribute concert, with proceeds benefiting Operation Vets Now and posts in Irwin and North Huntingdon.

