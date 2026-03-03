Kenneth Gainwell Could Make Rare History in Free Agency

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell could make rare history if he leaves in free agency. He would become the first Steelers’ MVP to make an immediate exit in free agency since quarterback Neil O’Donnell left for the New York Jets in 1996.

Gainwell was voted as the Steelers’ MVP in 2025, posting 1,656 all-purpose yards, which ranked sixth in the AFC. Spotrac tabs Gainwell as having the market value for a two-year, $5.9 million deal.

Gainwell certainly turned heads in his first season with the Steelers.

