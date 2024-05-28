Kenny Chesney concert policies, parking recommendations released for Saturday stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A country music superstar is returning to Pittsburgh for the 12th time this weekend, and officials have announced policies for the events.

Kenny Chesney is performing at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday while on his Sun Goes Down Tour with special guests The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. But the concert isn’t the only festivity happening on the North Shore throughout the day.

Officials say in tandem with Chesney’s visit, there will be activities on Art Rooney Avenue starting at noon featuring Blue Chair Rum activities, an interactive Kenny Chesney tour bus, food and more.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with the concert starting at 5 p.m. in the main bowl. Ticketholders with floor need to enter through Gate 6 on Reedsdale Street.

Parking lots on the North Shore will open at 1 p.m. All lots surrounding the stadium will be open, and concert-goers are encouraged to use them — including the Champions Garage. Parking at the Champions Garage can be reserved through the Park Mobile app.

Officials also released other parking tips and recommendations:

Concert-goers can park downtown and ride the Light Rail Transit to Acrisure Stadium for free

Concert-goers can park at Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper to the North Shore for $30

Most downtown parking garages charge between $6-20 for event-day parking. The price varies by garage. Prices at garages on the North Shore could reach as high as $80

Officials also want concert-goers to know that some roads will be closed for the Arts Festival and Pittsburgh Pride. When traveling to the North Shore, drivers won’t be able to use the 9th Street Bridge, Merchant Street or Fort Duquesne Boulevard between 6th Street and 9th Street.

Fans are encouraged to not bring bags to Acrisure Stadium, as the NFL’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the show. If a bag is needed, stadium officials urge using a clear 1-gallon plastic bag or small handheld clutch.

