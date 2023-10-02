Kenny Pickett suffers bone bruise, status in doubt vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a bone bruise and muscle strain against the Texans in his left knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The door is open for Pickett to suit up and play against the Ravens if things progress well, but according to multiple reports, the Steelers could lean on the side of caution and decide to play Mitch Trubisky, giving Pickett the bye week to recover from the injuries.

Kenny Pickett was seen in the locker room on Monday without a knee brace on his injured left knee. He is wearing a compression sleeve on the injured knee. While Pickett had a slight limp, the quarterback appeared in good spirits after suffering a reported MCL sprain in that knee on a fourth down sack by Texans defensive Jonathan Greenard.

Pickett was helped off by trainers and limped heavily off the field. Greenard sacked Pickett with all his weight coming down on Pickett’s left leg. Pickett clutched his left knee following the sack. It was a tumultuous game with Pickett at the helm. He finished the game with just 114 passing yards on 15 completions with 23 attempts. Pittsburgh has only scored six points to this point in the fourth quarter.

