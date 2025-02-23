Kenny Pickett will coach in the Pitt Spring Game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Kenny Pickett is fresh off a Super Bowl title, and while he’s currently in Florida to train for the upcoming NFL season, he’s going to get some coaching work in a couple of months.

In a radio appearance on the Panther Inside Show with Pat Bostick, Pickett confirmed that he will be in Pittsburgh for the 2025 Blue-Gold Spring Game and will serve as one of the coaches — likely alongside a current Philadelphia Eagles teammate.

“I got to talk to Avonte Maddox; I think we might be coaching against each other,” Pickett said. “So, I gotta get him on the phone and we’ll see. But I’m really excited for it, really excited to get back to Pitt and see all the guys, see all the coaches and see how the team is looking this year.”

While an exact time is yet to be decided (likely 1 or 2 p.m.), the Blue-Gold Spring Game is set for April 12. It’s the final act of the spring season, the last chance for the Panthers to officially hit the field together before fall camp.

