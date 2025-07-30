Kennywood to celebrate 75th anniversary of Fall Fantasy Parades with Mardi Gras twist

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park is set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Fall Fantasy Parades with a Mardi Gras twist, running from Aug. 2 to Aug. 17.

The event will feature more than 140 local bands from high schools, colleges, and universities, showcasing their talents in nightly parades starting at 7:30 p.m.

“For 75 years, the Fall Fantasy Parades have been a beloved tradition that brings our community together,” said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. “This year, we’re turning up the energy with a Mardi Gras twist, from vibrant parade floats to live music and festive food, it’s going to be a celebration like no other.”

The Fall Fantasy Parades will include six floats designed and created in-house by Kennywood’s skilled carpenters and park artists. These floats will add to the festive atmosphere, complemented by live music on the midways and specialty food and drinks.

The parades will feature bands not only from Pittsburgh but also from Southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio regions, making it a regional celebration of musical talent.

The tradition of Fall Fantasy Parades began in 1950 at Kennywood to celebrate local students and their talents before the school year commenced. Over the decades, it has grown into a must-see event for local marching bands and their fans.

Single Day Tickets for the Fall Fantasy Parades are available online for $39.99 for a limited time. Kennywood will remain open daily through Aug. 18, then weekends and Labor Day through Sept. 7 for the summer season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group