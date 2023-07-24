Kennywood looking to hire 250 ghoulish actors for annual Halloween event

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood is now accepting applications for its Phantom Fall Fest.

The theme park is looking to fill more than 250 positions for its spooky Halloween event that runs for six weekends straight, starting in late September. To make the haunting fest come to life, Kennywood is hiring scare actors who’ll transform into mummies, zombies and other nightmarish characters. There’s other roles available too, like food and beverage or guest services positions.

Hiring events start in August, but anyone interested can apply on Kennywood’s website at any time.

“Working at Kennywood during the nationally-acclaimed Phantom Fall Fest offers a unique environment, flexible hours and tons of perks, plus the ability to deliver smiles – and screams – to thousands of guests during the fall season,” said Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza in a statement.

Phantom Fall Fest has seven haunts, four scare zones, and a collection of 30 rides.

A spokesperson for Kennywood said guests are in for even more thrills this season. The park is even bringing back mAlice in Wonderland with additional scares and surprises.

Click here to buy tickets or learn more about the Phantom Fall Fest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group