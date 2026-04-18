Kennywood Park celebrates Opening Day on Saturday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Saturday is opening day for Kennywood Park and there is a lot that visitors can be excited about this year.

The 2026 season at Kennywood kicks off with the park’s newest event, Celebrate Kennywood Weekends, running Saturdays and Sundays through May 10.

The all-new event honors the nostalgia that we all know and love about Kennywood.

New menu items this year include:

Irish Nachos

Crab Chips

Loaded Maple Cinnamon Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Ice Cream Sundae and more.

Also, this year is the Centennial Grill, which you can find in Lost Kennywood.

The Phantom’s Revenge celebrates its 25th year with a new logo and signage.

The Jack Rabbit, Steel Curtain and Racer are all back!

The park closes at 7 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets to Kennywood.

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