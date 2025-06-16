Kennywood participating in World’s Largest Coaster Ride

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood will participate in the fourth annual World’s Largest Coaster Ride on Monday.

The park’s record-setting Steel Curtain coaster will launch at exactly 2 p.m. simultaneously with other coasters around the world.

Members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts will fill the trains.

The ride celebrates the anniversary of LaMarcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway, the first modern roller coaster.

