Temporary traffic pattern coming as I-79 interchange project continues in northern Allegheny County

A new temporary traffic pattern is coming to an intersection in Allegheny County as part of an ongoing interchange project.

On Tuesday, PennDOT officials say there will be single-lane restrictions in both directions of Wexford Bayne Road between the I-79 interchange and the Nicholson Road Intersection.

The restrictions are expected to be in place until 3 p.m. Wednesday so crews can relocate signal heads and paint lines.

Once the restrictions are removed, drivers will notice a new traffic configuration that will stay in place until late May. The configuration is as follows:

Eastbound Wexford Bayne Road

One thru-lane of traffic will be maintained heading eastbound to Route 910

The second thru-lane will be closed

The right-hand turn lane to southbound I-79 will remain open

Westbound Wexford Bayne Road

Westbound traffic will be shifted

Sunny Hill Drive

Traffic exiting Sunny Hill Drive will be prohibited from making left-turns onto Wexford Bayne Road

Eastbound traffic on Wexford Bayne Road will be prohibited from making left-turns onto Sunny Hill Drive

These modifications at the Sunny Hill Drive intersection will be permanent

PennDOT does anticipate intermittent westbound Wexford Bayne Road turning lane restrictions at the Nicholson Road intersection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through late May. Officials say this will allow for median removal and replacement.

These restrictions and changing traffic patterns are all part of the $46.5 million I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project, which includes the construction of a full offset single-point urban interchange.

The project is expected to finish in September 2027. Click here to learn more.

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