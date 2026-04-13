Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in Butler County; person flown to hospital

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Butler County is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

A Butler County 911 supervisor says the crash happened on Chicora Road (Route 68) near Route 422 in Summit Township around 8:30 p.m.

First responders reported that the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, the supervisor says.

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center from the scene.

According to PennDOT’s 511 website, all eastbound lanes of Route 68 are closed between the Route 422 ramps.

It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.

We’re told Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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