Death of 2-year-old girl under investigation by Allegheny County Police

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — The death of a 2-year-old girl in Pleasant Hills is under investigation.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Sarah Darji was found unresponsive inside her home on McClellan Drive on April 7 and taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital, where she died a few days later.

Allegheny County Police confirmed to Channel 11 that they are investigating.

Police said the investigation is ongoing pending the final cause and manner of death, which will come from the medical examiner’s office.

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