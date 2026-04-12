Person, cat rescued from 3-alarm fire in Glassport

GLASSPORT — A person and a cat were rescued from a large fire in a Glassport building.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that firefighters were called to Indiana Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Our photographer on scene said it looked like the fire damaged two adjoining structures.

Firefighters tell us that a person and a cat were trapped inside the white building, but they were rescued and are doing okay.

At one point, a firefighter fell through the floor of one of the buildings. Other first responders got him out of the building. It wasn’t immediately clear if he sustained any injuries.

A photo from the scene showed that at one point flames were shooting from the roof of the white building, and the siding was scorched.

Another photo after the flames subsided showed thick smoke hanging low in the air.

Duquesne Light’s outage map shows that nearly 850 people in the Glassport area are without power.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is responding to the scene to learn more from neighbors and firefighters.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group