Kennywood, Phantom’s Revenge recognized in USA Today polls

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood and one of the park’s rides have been recognized as favorites for thrill seekers across the nation.

The results for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Theme Park and Best Roller Coaster were released Wednesday, and Kennywood was featured on both lists.

The park, which frequently receives recognition for its thrills and events, was named the eighth-best park.

A fan-favorite coaster at Kennywood, the Phantom’s Revenge, ended up being recognized as the third-best coaster in the country. This ride has been consistently named in the top 10 of this poll.

Kennywood wasn’t the only theme park in Pennsylvania to be recognized in these polls. Hersheypark and Knoebels were also named as top parks and their rides, Wildcat’s Revenge at Hersheypark and Phoenix at Knoebels, were also named as top coasters.

