Kennywood preparing for Holiday Light’s Nov. 15 return

PITTSBURGH — Spooky season is over and now Kennywood is transitioning the park from its frightening fall festival into a winter wonderland.

The park’s beloved Holiday Lights event is expanding and opens on Nov. 15.

This year, guests can meet iconic characters from the classic TV special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, experience a new light show, listen to live performances, meet Santa and enjoy classic Kennywood rides and attractions.

“Our team is already hard at work getting the park ready for what is sure to be our most impressive lineup of Holiday Lights entertainment ever,” said General Manager Rick Spicuzza. “This season our guests will be delighted by meet and greets with beloved characters like Rudolph and Bumble, our first-ever live show and more rides than we have ever offered before during the holidays.”

Two of the park’s eateries, Jeeter’s Pub and Carosel Burger Company, will also have holiday menus that feature hot toddies, peppermint milkshakes, warm pretzels and more.

Holiday Lights runs from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and from 3-9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23. The event runs daily from Dec. 26 to Jan 1.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

