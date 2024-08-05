Kennywood expands Holiday Lights with immersive Rudolph experience

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood plans to expand its hallmark holiday event this season.

Kennywood officials say this is the largest Holiday Lights expansion ever and includes a new immersive experience where guests can meet several iconic characters from the classic TV special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — Rudolph, Bumble, Clarice and Sam the Snowman.

The annual event that transports park guests to a winter wonderland starts Nov. 15.

“This year’s Holiday Lights will showcase the largest investment the park has ever made in this beloved event in 13 years, making Kennywood the perfect place to create cherished holiday memories this year,” said General Manager Rick Spicuzza.

Other highlights of the Holiday Lights expansion include new entertainment, a brand new light show synchronized to holiday music, new festive decorations and more dates that the event runs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group