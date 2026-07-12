Kennywood Season Passholder exclusive ride time postponed due to water main break

W MIFFLIN, Pa. — Due to a water main break in West Mifflin, Kennywood has postponed their Season Passholer exclusive ride time on Sunday.

Kennywood posted on Facebook that the exclusive ride time was postponed and that they will update on any additional impact to today’s park operations.

There is no information on when water will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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