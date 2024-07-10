Kennywood’s ‘Celebrate Pittsburgh’ event to highlight Steelers, Pirates

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates will take center stage during Kennywood’s Celebrate Pittsburgh event this weekend, July 13 and 14.

Celebrate Pittsburgh runs Saturdays and Sundays through July, with themed weekends spotlighting the best of the ‘Burgh.

The weekend will include meet-and-greets with former and current Pittsburgh Steelers, including Charlie Batch, Christian Kuntz and Spencer Anderson. The Pittsburgh Pirates Great Pittsburgh Pierogi Race comes to Kennywood for the first time at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The showdown around the lagoon will feature the Pirates mascots, including Jalapeno Hannah and the park’s very own Kenny Kangaroo.

