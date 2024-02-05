Local

Kevin Hart bringing new stand-up comedy show to Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Photos: Kevin Hart through the years FILE: Kevin Hart speaks during the FX segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A popular stand-up comedian and actor is coming to Pittsburgh in the spring.

Kevin Hart is bringing his Brand New Material stand-up comedy show to the Benedum Center on April 14.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code “ENERGY.”

No phones will be allowed at the show.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ON THIS DAY: Feb. 5, 2010, ‘Snowmageddon’ paralyzed Mid-Atlantic
  • FDA: Recalled Philips BiPAP, CPAP machines tied to more than 560 deaths
  • Cyber attack targets Pennsylvania Courts’ website
  • VIDEO:Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read