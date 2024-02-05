Kevin Hart bringing new stand-up comedy show to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A popular stand-up comedian and actor is coming to Pittsburgh in the spring.

Kevin Hart is bringing his Brand New Material stand-up comedy show to the Benedum Center on April 14.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code “ENERGY.”

No phones will be allowed at the show.

