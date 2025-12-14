Key Steelers offensive weapon cleared to play vs. Dolphins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Tight end Darnell Washington has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will be available for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the team’s Week 15 Monday Night Football home game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced on Sunday.

Washington had been a limited participant in all three Steelers practices this week, and was initially listed as questionable when the team’s full injury came out on Saturday evening, but he was cleared to play following the team’s walkthrough on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7, 311-pound tight end has been a big contributor for the Steelers this season. In 13 games, he has 23 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown, second to Pat Freiermuth among the team’s tight ends and Pittsburgh’s fourth-leading receiver overall.

